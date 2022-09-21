The town of Wiscasset, in collaboration with Water Street Kitchen and Bar, is hosting a free end-of-summer town dance on Friday, Sept. 23, 7:30-10 p.m., at the recreation pier. Boothbay’s popular Holy Mackerels band will be in charge of helping citizens and guests rock and roll the night away.

Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons has announced the event will help raise money for medical costs for 12-year-old Angelina, daughter of Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher Samantha Crawford, who remains partially paralyzed in an Atlanta, Ga., hospital. “We want to help Angelina get back up on her horse, and we hope people will kick in a few bucks at the dance to help make that happen,” said Simmons.

The dance will follow a town employee appreciation dinner served by the town manager and selectboard at the Wiscasset Yacht Club. All Wiscasset residents are encouraged to attend the “Dancing on the Dock” event at 7:30 p.m., with refreshments and cash bar available at the River Shack on the recreation pier.

