Day of Activities at Edgecomb’s Schmid Preserve

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the town of Edgecomb is offering a day of activities at the Schmid Preserve as part of the year-long celebration of its 250th birthday.

Located at the end of Old County Road in Edgecomb, the Schmid Preserve consists of 766 acres donated by Charles and Constance Schmid to the town in 1979. The preserve provides public access to miles of trails, streams, wetlands, wildlife habitat, and historic sites. Numerous cellar holes, wells, mines, and stone walls provide glimpses into the lost settlement of Mount Hunger, a tight-knit community that was once large enough to have its own school and store.

Activities during the day include demonstrations by master blacksmith and historian Jeffrey Miller. From 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m. in the Schmid Preserve’s parking area, Miller will demonstrate his craft using a replica 18th century forge to create items that would have been used in the daily lives of early Edgecomb inhabitants.

At noon Becky Schaffner and master stone mason Chris Tanguay will give a guided tour of stone walls and historic sites on the preserve. Schaffner will talk about some of the families who inhabited the area during the 18th to early 20th centuries, while Tanguay will provide insights into the construction of the stone walls and foundations.

The tour will start at the Haggett Field, a short walk from the parking lot on Old County Road.

Wear comfortable walking shoes, maybe pack a picnic lunch, and come to the majestic Schmid Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 7. Then, after visiting the preserve, stop by nearby Blanchard’s Creamery and sample Mount Hunger Mudslide, a special flavor created by the creamery in honor of the Mount Hunger community and the Schmid Preserve.

