Diabetes Resource Discussion at LincolnHealth Support Group Sept. 12

LincolnHealth’s diabetes support group, which is open to anyone living with diabetes or caring for a loved one with diabetes, meets from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Lauren Ober, director of Healthy Living and Wellness at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, will be speaking about the services the Y provides to support the community. These include diabetes support programs, cancer survivorship programs, and group exercise classes.

Ober has implemented several lifestyle change intervention programs intended to help community members reach optimal health, including the diabetes prevention program.

To register for in-person or Zoom participation, call 563-4442 or 563-4126.

The support group, which holds meetings every other month on the second Tuesday, covers topics including eye health, exercise, insulin, and community resources.

The meeting will take place at the new wellness and rehabilitation facility in the Webster Van Winkle building at 79 Schooner St. in Damariscotta.

