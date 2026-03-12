The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Dinner and a Show Fundraiser at Coastal Christian March 21

at

Members of the Coastal Christian School drama program practice for the upcoming Dinner and a Show fundraiser. (Photo courtesy Pam Townsend)

Members of the Coastal Christian School drama program practice for the upcoming Dinner and a Show fundraiser. (Photo courtesy Pam Townsend)

On Saturday, March 21, Coastal Christian School’s drama program will host its popular Dinner and a Show fundraiser at Coastal Christian School, at 574 North Nobleboro Road in Waldoboro. This fundraiser, which will begin at 5 p.m., will benefit the school’s scholarship program.

Members of the drama program will act as waitstaff, serving a hearty meal of lasagna, salad, and garlic bread with choice of dessert. Gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options will be available upon request.

Along with their serving duties, the students will perform a series of light entertainment sketches.

The cost for the meal is $10 with a reduced cost of $7 for children 8 and under.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^