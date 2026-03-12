Dinner and a Show Fundraiser at Coastal Christian March 21

On Saturday, March 21, Coastal Christian School’s drama program will host its popular Dinner and a Show fundraiser at Coastal Christian School, at 574 North Nobleboro Road in Waldoboro. This fundraiser, which will begin at 5 p.m., will benefit the school’s scholarship program.

Members of the drama program will act as waitstaff, serving a hearty meal of lasagna, salad, and garlic bread with choice of dessert. Gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options will be available upon request.

Along with their serving duties, the students will perform a series of light entertainment sketches.

The cost for the meal is $10 with a reduced cost of $7 for children 8 and under.

