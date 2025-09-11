Discover Nature in Motion at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens This Winter

Along with school back in session and temperatures cooling down, another key sign that fall is coming is Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ annual Gardens Aglow ticket launch. As of Wednesday, Sept. 10, Gardens Aglow fans can snap up their preferred dates for this year’s seasonal spectacular.

Inspired by nature’s cycles, this year’s theme, Nature in Motion, will excite guests as they discover glowing versions of native Maine critters hidden throughout the route. In addition to the popular lit sculptures, the Gardens have invited Portland-based PORTL& to create immersive nature installations in three locations.

According to PORTL& co-founder Faye Warner, the group blurs the lines between reality, technology, and magic.

“PORTL& is excited to reimagine spaces with new technologies for the upcoming 2025 Gardens Aglow,” Warner said. “Incorporating biodegradable thermoplastic and overwater lasers, PORTL& brings a little extra sparkle to an already magical event.”

“Every year, a handful of guests ask us, ‘What happens here in the summer?’” said Gretchen Ostherr, president and CEO of the gardens. “Our hope is that this year’s display will not only enchant as it always has, but that it also inspires guests to come back in the summer to experience the real-life ecosystems depicted in our lightshow. From amphibian migrations in the spring to the butterfly lifecycle through the summer, nature’s movement really is the most spectacular show.”

For the second year, the gardens will have two pricing tiers. Guests are encouraged to beat the crowds and save by visiting during early bird days before Thanksgiving. Guests attending Nov. 15-26 can secure adult tickets for $19, seniors and veterans for $17, and children ages 3-17 for $10.

Ticket prices from Nov. 29 to Jan. 3, 2026 are $23 for adults, $20 for seniors and veterans, and $13 for children ages 3-17.

Members save 20% on both standard and early bird prices. Children under the age of 3 get in free. For more information on pricing and ticket availability, go to gardensaglow.org.

A convenient park and ride shuttle runs Friday through Sunday from the Boothbay Harbor town office to the gardens, allowing guests to experience Boothbay Harbor’s shopping, dining, and lodging delights before and after the light show. For a complete calendar of regional offerings, the robust slate of Boothbay Lights events, and park and ride details, go to boothbaylights.com.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is still looking for sponsors for Gardens Aglow. For those interested, inquiries should be directed to Betsy Hills, annual fund and membership manager, at bhills@mainegardens.org or call 633-8013.

At nearly 325 acres, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the largest public garden in New England. With two miles of hiking trails, 19 acres of ornamental and themed gardens featuring native plants of Maine and those suited to northern coastal conditions, nearly a mile of saltwater frontage, a children’s garden, a sensory garden, and more.

A true Maine experience, the gardens is committed to connecting people to nature, preserving the biodiversity of the Maine coast, and continuing to be a place accessible and welcoming to all. The mission of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is to inspire meaningful connections between people and nature and promote plant conservation through horticulture, education, and plant science.

For more information, go to mainegardens.org. For more information about PORTL&, go to portalsofportland.com.

