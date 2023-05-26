Document Shredding at Dresden Town Office June 3

Local residents and businesses are encouraged to plan now for a shredding on site event from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 in the parking lot at the Dresden town office at 534 Gardiner Road.

There is no set charge for this service, but donations will help maintain the historic Pownalborough Court House.

This is a good time to clean out old financial papers, ancient bank statements, and other documents for shredding by professionals. Shredding on site is a safe and convenient way to dispose of old records.

Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance. Bags, boxes, or even truckloads of papers will be shredded quickly.

The Pownalborough Court House is one of three historic sites under the care of the Lincoln County Historical Association, a nonprofit organization that also provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or find Lincoln County Historical Association or Pownalborough Court House Museum on Facebook.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

