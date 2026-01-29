Dog Trainer Speaks At Waldoboro Public Library Feb. 7

“Training Dogs to Hunt Invasive Species,” a talk and demonstration by Melissa McCue-McGrath and accompanied by Captain, will be held at the Waldoboro Public Library, at 958 Main St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The spotted lantern fly is a ferocious invasive pest that threatens Maine forests, and McCue-McGrath has trained dogs to identify it. She will talk about her work in this area and Captain will demonstrate his skills. All are invited to learn about this important work and talk about dog training in general.

A Waldoboro native, McCue-McGrath has spent more than 20 years working with and training dogs. She is the author of two books, “Considerations for the City Dog” and the forthcoming “Misadventures of the World’s Okayest Dog Trainer.” Copies of “Considerations for the City Dog” will be available to purchase at the event.

This program is free of charge thanks to the Friends of the Waldoboro Library.

