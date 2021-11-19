‘Down Memory Lane’ with Belinda Osier

Damariscotta Historical Society is pleased and excited to have Belinda Osier present the slideshow, “Down Memory Lane,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Masonic Hall, 529 Main St.

With many images of places and people from the Bristol peninsula, it’s sure to bring back memories for some and a better understanding of the area for others. Osier had this program last summer for the Old Bristol Historical Society and it was a sellout. Many in Damariscotta didn’t make it to the first show so here’s another chance to see this presentation without having to travel out of town.

Osier grew up in New Harbor and attended Bristol schools. Her roots run deep in Bristol and her ancestors are among the earliest settlers on the peninsula. She is a graduate of Bates College with a degree in history and continued graduate studies in the classics and Roman history at University of North Carolina.

Osier was the former owner of Harborside Cottages in New Harbor. The quintessential seaside cottages were built by her parents and operated from 1950 to 2020. Osier and her husband, Chuck Rand, now split their time between New Harbor and Cumberland. They were co-presidents of the Old Bristol Historical Society for several years and now Osier continues her work with OBHS as secretary. Both she and Rand are ardent supporters of the society and wear many hats in the daily operations of OBHS.

This will be a fun and informative talk and viewers are welcome to ask questions or make comments. Refreshments will be served as allowable with COVID-19 guidelines. A donation of $5 is suggested to cover expenses.

