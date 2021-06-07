Dragonfly Hike and Workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center

All are invited to join Phillip deMaynadier, Ph.D., to learn about delicate, delightful dragonflies on a hike through Hidden Valley Nature Center, spending time on the kettle hole bog boardwalk from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

DeMaynadier has worked as a wildlife biologist for Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for 21 years, where he is currently the supervisor of the reptile-amphibian-invertebrate group. He has co-authored over 35 scientific publications, is active on several state and national wildlife technical committees and serves on the graduate faculty at the University of Maine’s department of wildlife ecology. DeMaynadier received his doctorate in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine in 1996 where he studied the effects of forestry practices on amphibians. Some of his recent projects include co-authoring Maine’s 2015 state wildlife action plan, coordinating state atlas efforts for butterflies, dragonflies, amphibians, and reptiles, and advising landowners and land trusts on best management practices for rare and endangered species.

To register for this event, go to bit.ly/dragonfliesofmaine. The event’s rain date is Friday, July 23.

Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature is open to the public 365 days a year, dawn to dusk. Comprising 1,000 acres of diverse habitat, and laced with nearly 30 miles of multi-use trails, HVNC makes a great classroom for nature-based learning and non-motorized recreation. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

