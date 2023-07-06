Dresden Summerfest July 9

The grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House in Dresden will be filled with the sounds of a perfect summer day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

This annual free event, open to everyone, features horse and wagon rides, goat petting, live music by Halfmoon Jug Band, face painting, fanciful balloons, food by Dresden Fire Department, and vendors with local items for sale.

Dresden Summerfest is hosted by Lincoln County Historical Association, a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the Lincoln County Historical Association, go to lincolncountyhistory.org or find the association on Facebook.

