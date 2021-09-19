Drive-By Apple Pie Buy Oct. 2

Since the Nobleboro Historical Society cannot hold its 16th annual AppleFest, the society will have a Drive-By Apple Pie Buy at Nobleboro Central School in the front parking area on Saturday, Oct. 2. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon or until the 100-plus homemade apple pies are sold.

The pies are $12 each and donations are also always appreciated. Cash or checks will be accepted. The Nobleboro Central School is located at 198 Center St. Folks will drive up to the outdoor cashiers and the outdoor pie table for a choice of three apple pies on the table. The masked volunteers are hoping for a lovely Oct. 2.

New bakers are needed. People willing to bake and donate a pie for the sale should call Carolyn Hardman at 563-8269. The society will provide the apples, pie pan and a box for the pie starting Wednesday, Sept. 29.

As always, the Nobleboro Historical Society thanks the wonderful Midcoast community for the support and looks forward to a delicious October event. The funds support $1,000 student scholarships and the Nobleboro Historical Society programs and museum.

For more information, call Mary Sheldon at 563-5376.

