Drive-Thru Turkey Dinner to Benefit Bremen FD

The Bremen Fire Department will hold its annual turkey dinner in drive-thru fashion this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pickup will take place at the fire station on Route 32 starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

Dinners are available by reservation only. The department plans to make 125 dinners and expects to sell out fast. To reserve a meal, call Ronald Poland at 529-5326 or Bonnie Poland at 540-3395.

The dinner includes turkey, potato, carrots, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, homemade rolls, and apple pie. The cost is $12 per meal.

All proceeds benefit the Bremen Fire Department.

