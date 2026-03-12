Du Jardin Beauty Hosts Donation Drive for Midcoast Humane

Get involved, help the animals, and join the fun at Du Jardin Beauty, at 127 Elm St. in Damariscotta, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Each spring, Du Jardin Beauty runs a drive to help the local animal shelter, offering a discount to customers in exchange for donations. Simply bring in a donation of much-needed items from the following list to help support Midcoast Humane, and receive 20% off a subsequent purchase.

A list of items badly needed by Midcoast Humane includes but is not limited to wet and dry cat, dog, kitten and puppy food, Kuranda beds, canned tuna, meat baby food, unscented cat litter, collars and leashes, small animal accessories, noncoated paper plates (no styrofoam), towels and blankets (no pillows), flea and tick medications or other prescription pet medications (no house treatments or flea collars.

All donations will be gleefully accepted on March 21. Pop in between 4-6 p.m. and sip a lovely herbal cocktail or a zero-proof beverage. Help out this crucial community resource and the animals they serve, save a bundle on Du Jardin Beauty’s handcrafted, natural beauty products, socialize, and enjoy an herbal beverage while celebrating the spring equinox.

Du Jardin Beauty, who moved into their new space last May, has been serving the community from their shop and local farmers market since 2016, offering herbal skin and bath products that are small-batch crafted with natural, wild-foraged and locally sourced ingredients.

“This year, to celebrate our 10th drive, we decided to turn it into an evening party and move it up from May to March, a perfect way to celebrate the spring equinox,” said Du Jardin owner Susan Chalmers.

Du Jardin Beauty will continue accepting donations in store and offering that 20% discount through Saturday, March 28.

Du Jardin Beauty is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about the event, call 563-6256 or go to dujardinbeauty.com.

