Dutch Neck Schoolhouse Sale June 9-10

Dutch Neck Schoolhouse, the original one-room schoolhouse on Dutch Neck, next to the historic St. Paul’s Union Chapel, will host a sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 featuring an assortment of antiques; household and decorative items, vintage men’s and women’s clothing and more.

There will also be an additional sale at 786 Dutch Neck Road. Proceeds of both sales will go to the preservation and maintenance of the Dutch Neck Schoolhouse.

Built in 1885 and dedicated in February of 1886, St. Paul’s Union Chapel played an important role on Dutch Neck as a spiritual and cultural center for generations. St. Paul’s will be open during the sale for those who would like to see this historic space.

The schoolhouse and chapel are located at 1065 Dutch Neck Road, about two miles from the intersection with Route 32 (Bremen Road) south of Route 1.

