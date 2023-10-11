Early Bird Sale Nov. 4

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau is pleased to announce the annual Early Bird Sale on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The chamber encourages early bird shopping from 6-9 a.m., although some businesses will be offering discounts all day long due to staffing issues.

This is a great opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping and support businesses in the community by spending dollars locally

The annual Early Bird event is sponsored by the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau. Be on the lookout for the Early Bird Sale insert in The Lincoln County News, posts on Facebook, and radio spot ads leading up to the event. Sale hours and discounts will vary for participating businesses.

Members of the local business community are invited to post their specials on their Facebook pages as the event approaches.

For more information on times and specials, check out The Lincoln County News Early Bird insert in the Thursday, Nov. 2 edition.

