Earth Day Cleanups Scheduled in Bristol and Damariscotta

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust and the towns of Bristol and Damariscotta are organizing roadside cleanups in an effort to spruce up local roadways and shorelines.

Coastal Rivers’ cleanup is taking place at Glidden Point Preserve in Newcastle on Friday, April 19 from 3-5 p.m. Work will focus on the shoulder and embankment along Route 1, as well as along the shore. Winter storms have resulted in a significant accumulation of marine debris, and the more trash can be removed, the less the impact will be to the estuary and wildlife.

Coastal Rivers will provide contractor bags and some safety vests. Participants are asked to wear heavy duty gloves and bright clothing, and high waterproof boots are recommended.

Volunteers should plan to meet at Coastal Rivers’ Round Top Farm, at 3 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta, and carpool to the trailhead since there is very limited parking at the preserve. To help with planning, participants are asked to register online at coastalrivers.org/events.

The Elmer Tarr Annual Roadside Cleanup in Bristol is scheduled for Saturday, April 27. Registration that day is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Bristol Consolidated School or the Granite Hall Store.

Registration is helpful for event organizers, to ensure high-priority areas are covered and to avoid duplication. At registration, organizers will assign a stretch of road that is in need of cleanup, or participants may sign up for the Bristol roadway of their choice. Trash bags and safety vests will be provided. Buckets and grabbers are available for those cleaning up areas with embankments.

In Damariscotta, a trailer will be parked at the Damariscotta town office, at 21 School St., Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21 as a collection point for bags of collected roadside trash. Participants are asked not to include any household trash. Participants may use their own trash bags or pick up a supply at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Round Top anytime between Thursday, April 18 and Monday, April 22. The bags will be available on the white bench outside the front door.

Volunteers on roadsides are urged to wear blaze orange clothing, use heavy gloves, and avoid picking up anything that is sharp or suspicious looking.

