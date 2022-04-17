Earth Day Star Gazing Party at Merry Barn

Celebrate Earth Day with a Star Gazing Party at the Merry Barn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.

Peak’s Island author and illustrator, Jamie Hogan, will read “Skywatcher,” her most recent title about a boy living in the city and unable to see the stars because of light pollution. Sherman’s Maine Coast Bookstore will have copies of the book available for purchase.

Create a star gazing mask and draw constellations. Then head outside to observe and wonder. In case of rain, marvel at a virtual sky. This community literacy event is free and open to community members of all ages.

The evening is supported by Boothbay Region Land Trust. For more information, visit merrybarn.com or email info@merrybarn.com.

