The Wells-Hussey American Legion Post 42 Auxiliary will be holding an Easter bake sale on Friday, April 15, at Main Street Grocery in Damariscotta. The bake sale starts at 9 a.m. and will run until food is sold out.

The Auxiliary will also be holding an Easter basket raffle. Tickets will be sold on April 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.

