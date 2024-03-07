Advanced Search
Edgecomb Birthday Party March 17

State Rep. Holly Stover (center), D-Boothbay, and Edgecomb Select Board members Lynn Norgang (left) and Mike Smith invite one and all to the Edgecomb's official birthday celebration at the town hall on Sunday, March 17. (Photo courtesy Cameron Yee Photography)

Edgecomb will honor its official March 4, 1774 birthday with a lively birthday hootenanny celebration hosted by the select board.

The event will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, at Edgecomb’s historic town hall.

The celebration begins with several performances by students from the Center for Teaching and Learning. Next, the Edgecomb Historical Society will sponsor two short talks. Mary Ellen Barnes will explain the historic relationship between Westport Island and Edgecomb, and Van Reid will entertain with humorous local stories.

The festivities continue with refreshments and live entertainment. Birthday cake and Blanchard’s ice cream, which is made in Edgecomb, will be accompanied by music into the afternoon provided by The Broken Hipsters, a local band featuring old Americana, Irish, and Scottish instrumental music.

