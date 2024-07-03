Edgecomb Community Church Plans Special 250th Birthday Service, Ice Cream Social

The Edgecomb Community Church will offer a special Sunday worship service on July 14 to commemorate Edgecomb’s 250th birthday.

The service begins at 9:30 a.m. with the introduction of the church’s newly hired pastor Aram Mitchell, who will officiate. The service will include a reading of the original petition signed by 55 inhabitants of a plantation located in Lincoln County calling for town incorporation.

Pianist Joseph Cough Jr. will provide music, along with familiar hymns joined by the congregation. In addition, some solo/duet anthems are planned. An offering will be collected and used for local fuel assistance.

Following the service is an ice cream social downstairs in the fellowship hall, with several church members dressed in vintage costumes.

All are invited to come experience an old-time worship service and meet friends at an old-fashioned ice cream social. Games for the kids will be provided outside, weather permitting.

The church’s labyrinth in the field out behind the building will be available as well, for any wishing to walk it.

