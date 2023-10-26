Edgecomb Community Church Thanksgiving Pie Sale and Thrift Store Holiday Events

The Edgecomb Community Church has a busy holiday fundraising season approaching.

The thrift store will be holding biweekly sales of Christmas clothing and decor along with bake sales and raffles.

Each Tuesday and Saturday, from Nov. 11 to Nov. 25, freshly homemade baked items will be for sale at the thrift store. A grab bag table of beautifully wrapped Christmas items will also be available for a minimum $3 donation to the Boothbay Harbor Fuel Assistance Fund.

A Christmas basket will be raffled off at $1 per ticket, as well as a beautiful handmade candy cane shaped pinecone wall or door hanging to raise funds for the church’s local mission outreach endeavors.

Homemade crafts will be featured as well during these same weeks.

Such items as children’s sweaters, hats, mittens, scarves, and Christmas ornaments, all made by the church’s Busy Hands Committee, will delight shoppers, and help complete holiday gift giving.

The last day of these sales is Saturday, Nov. 25, when the thrift store will be closing for the winter months.

The church’s yearly Thanksgiving pie sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the church and at Ames True Value in Wiscasset.

Freshly baked apple, blueberry, rhubarb, pecan, pumpkin, and other assorted pies will fill the room for guests to purchase at $6 to $18 depending on the size. Delivery is available and pies can be preordered by calling church coordinator and pie sale organizer Marjorie DiVece at 882-6338 by Sunday, Nov. 19.

Come visit the Edgecomb Community Church thrift store any Tuesday or Saturday to do some of that holiday shopping. Shop local and often.

The church is located at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. All proceeds will be helping neighbors in need.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

