All are invited to the Edgecomb Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 3 at the fire station.

Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. and consist of pancakes, bacon, orange juice, and coffee.

The event coincides with the final day of the Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Festival.

Donations are appreciated.

