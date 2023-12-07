Edgecomb Plans 250th Birthday Celebration

Members of the Edgecomb 250th Planning Committee are excited to announce a year-long celebration with special events and activities to honor Edgecomb’s 250th birthday throughout 2024.
Each event celebrates a part of Edgecomb: its history, geography, people, and community spirit that has made the town a special place to live.
All celebration events are free and open to the public.
The following is a list of events planned for 2024. More details about each will be publicized in the weeks prior to each event or activity. Meanwhile, put the dates on the 2024 calendar and come join in the fun!
Jan. 7 – Talk, “History of Edgecomb,” Merry Barn, 417 River Road
Jan. 21 – Talk, “History of Fort Edgecomb,” Merry Barn
March 3 – 250th birthday party, Edgecomb town hall, Town Hall Road
May 18 – Afternoon at Glidden Point Oyster Farm, 637 River Road
May 27 – American Legion Flag Ceremony, Edgecomb town hall
June 1 and ongoing – Schmid Preserve self-guided historical tour
June 10 – 10K road race on Cross Point Road
July 6 – Pancake breakfast hosted by Edgecomb Fire Department
July 14 – Special service and ice cream social at Edgecomb Community Church, 15 Cross Point Road
July 27 – Edgecomb Shop Crawl; self-guided tour of small businesses
Sept. 7 – Schmid Preserve activities
Sept. 20-21 – Edgecomb Arts Tour; self-guided tour of artists’ studios
Sept. 23 – Equinox Labyrinth Walk, Edgecomb Community Church
Oct. 19 – Potluck supper with local stories at Edgecomb Community Church
Dec. 13 – Charlie Brown Christmas trees, Edgecomb Eddy School, 157 Boothbay Road (Route 27).