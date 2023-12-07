Edgecomb Plans 250th Birthday Celebration

Members of the Edgecomb 250th Planning Committee are excited to announce a year-long celebration with special events and activities to honor Edgecomb’s 250th birthday throughout 2024.

Each event celebrates a part of Edgecomb: its history, geography, people, and community spirit that has made the town a special place to live.

All celebration events are free and open to the public.

The following is a list of events planned for 2024. More details about each will be publicized in the weeks prior to each event or activity. Meanwhile, put the dates on the 2024 calendar and come join in the fun!

Jan. 7 – Talk, “History of Edgecomb,” Merry Barn, 417 River Road

Jan. 21 – Talk, “History of Fort Edgecomb,” Merry Barn

March 3 – 250th birthday party, Edgecomb town hall, Town Hall Road

May 18 – Afternoon at Glidden Point Oyster Farm, 637 River Road

May 27 – American Legion Flag Ceremony, Edgecomb town hall

June 1 and ongoing – Schmid Preserve self-guided historical tour

June 10 – 10K road race on Cross Point Road

July 6 – Pancake breakfast hosted by Edgecomb Fire Department

July 14 – Special service and ice cream social at Edgecomb Community Church, 15 Cross Point Road

July 27 – Edgecomb Shop Crawl; self-guided tour of small businesses

Sept. 7 – Schmid Preserve activities

Sept. 20-21 – Edgecomb Arts Tour; self-guided tour of artists’ studios

Sept. 23 – Equinox Labyrinth Walk, Edgecomb Community Church

Oct. 19 – Potluck supper with local stories at Edgecomb Community Church

Dec. 13 – Charlie Brown Christmas trees, Edgecomb Eddy School, 157 Boothbay Road (Route 27).

