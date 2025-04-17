Elmer Tarr Bristol Roadside Cleanup Returns April 26

The annual Elmer Tarr Bristol Roadside Cleanup is coming up soon.

Once again, the goals are to clean up the trash that has accumulated along Bristol roadsides and to honor the memory of Elmer Tarr, who picked up roadside trash from his house to Pemaquid Point Lighthouse all year long.

This year organizers are focusing on Bristol Road, aka Route 130. The cleanup is set for Saturday, April 26. Folks who can’t help that day are encouraged to join in the effort anytime during the week of April 21-25 when pickup is available for the trash that’s collected.

Property owners are asked to pick up the trash from the roadside along their property. For anyone feeling especially energetic, choose a section of Bristol Road and clean that up too.

Volunteers need to provide their own gloves and their own water and should wear reflective clothing to stay safe. Trash bags will be available at Bristol town hall, at 1268 Bristol Road in Bristol Mills.

For one day only, between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26 a crew from Hanley Construction will pick up bags left by the side of the road.

Monday, April 21 through Friday, April 25, call the Bristol town office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to tell them the location of the bags so the town’s highway department can pick up them up and haul them to the transfer station.

Any other day, bags can be taken to the transfer station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday and Wednesday.

Due to unusual circumstances this year, the TarrNation Committee will not have registration at the Bristol Consolidated School and will not serve lunch after the cleanup.

The committee, which consists of Kimberly McLain, Heidi Wotton, and Kathryn Armstrong, plan to be back with a full-featured cleanup in 2026.

