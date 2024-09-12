Everyone Welcome at AppleFest Oct. 5

Nobleboro’s annual AppleFest returns to the Nobleboro Historical Center and the Nobleboro Central School gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Soon the big yellow road signs will appear, “Apple in a Pie” and “Don’t Drive By,” in front of Midcoast Energy, welcoming folks to a community event where they can sit back, relax, chat with friends, and enjoy music by Playin’ Possum,

Other features include pies and turkey sandwiches for lunch, plus the eighth grade’s food table, Kieve-Wavus kids’ games, local vendor and nonprofit tables, hot homemade donuts, and a great silent auction.

As always, many wonderful local bakers will make over 100 apple pies and apple-filled baked goods. These pies are one of the highlights of AppleFest and they are sold whole or by the slice. The turkey sandwiches are made fresh in the NCS kitchen using turkeys roasted by talented Nobleboro cooks.

Carolyn Hardman, Sandy Andrejcak, and Pam Edwards are the three who coordinate and work with the volunteers to make this happen. Jill Nutter will be back making her hot, fresh, delicious donuts at the table in front of the stage where the Playin’ Possum band will keep toes tapping.

The eighth grade class is a big part of AppleFest with their food table with popcorn, sweet treats and other things to raise money for their class project.

Luke Suttmeier, NCS eighth grade homeroom teacher, works with the students as they enthusiastically help historical society volunteers set up the gym; putting up tables and helping carry straw bales, corn stalks, pumpkins, mums, apples, cider, and boxes of things for the 10 vendor sales tables too.

The eighth graders help right through to the end by putting away tables and chairs and carrying everything out to waiting cars to clean up the gym.

AppleFest supports $1,000 scholarships for Nobleboro residents and historical society members, along with classes for NCS students, programs for the public, and preserving the history of Nobleboro. The Nobleboro Central School is located at 198 Center Street. The historical center is located right in front of the school and has many items that tell the story of Nobleboro’s past.

For more information, call Mary Sheldon 563-5376.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

