Experience the 17th Century at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands welcomes everyone to experience 17th century Maine during the 17th Century Days at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site.

This family-friendly event, organized by Neill DePaoli, Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site manager, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic site, located 13 miles south of Damariscotta off Route 130 at 2 Colonial Pemaquid Drive in New Harbor.

Visitors will witness historically accurate replicas of the Virginia, Maine’s first ship, the shallop Jane Stevens, and a Wabanaki birch bark canoe. Historic interpreters will introduce visitors to the English cod fishery, trade with the Wabanaki and French, and shipbuilding, coopering, and blacksmithing as practiced in early Maine.

This interactive event will also explore the English forts and troops of Midcoast Maine, the French army and navy of New France and Acadia, food and drink on the eastern frontier, and 17th-century popular music performed by Julia Lane, of Castlebay.

“We are thrilled to present the 17th Century Days at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site,” said DePaoli. “This immersive experience offers a glimpse into Maine’s fascinating history, showcasing the intricate connections between indigenous people and European settlers during this era. It’s a remarkable opportunity for visitors of all ages to engage with the past and gain a deeper understanding of our heritage.”

DePaoli also thanks Kirstie Truluck, executive director of Maine’s First Ship, and her staff and host of dedicated volunteers for making this cooperative effort possible. The presence of the Virginia and the Jane Stevens and their crews will take this event to another level of public history. Learn more about Maine’s First Ship at mfship.org.

Admission to the event is free; however, there is a nominal admission fee to explore the museum, fisherman’s dwelling, and fort: $1 for ages 5-11, $3 for Maine residents ages 12-64, $4 for nonresidents ages 12-64, and $1 for nonresidents 65 and older. Children under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older enjoy free admission.

Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site is a nationally recognized historical landmark in New Harbor. With its rich cultural heritage, the site aims to preserve and promote the significance of Maine’s Indigenous and colonial history.

Through engaging events and educational programs, Colonial Pemaquid provides an immersive experience that transports visitors back in time, offering them a deeper appreciation of the region’s past.

