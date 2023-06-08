Explore Creek Critters with Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust

From 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Sarah Gladu and guest biologist and aquatic ecologist Dan Boward will host the program “Exploring Creek Critters” at the Bristol Recreational Trail in Bristol.

Participants will explore various stream habitats, using nets, turning over small rocks, and searching for tiny aquatic critters. They will learn how to sample and identify these fascinating creatures, hear about the adaptations that help them survive, and discover how they are used by community scientists to as indicators of stream health.

This program is to all ages 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The program is free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Boward has a Bachelor of Science in zoology from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science in environmental science and policy from Johns Hopkins University. His career of 34 years with the state of Maryland focused on aquatic ecology, environmental assessment, and stream monitoring.

He was principal author of the report, “From the Mountains to the Sea: the State of Maryland’s Freshwater Streams,” co-managed the nationally recognized Maryland Biological Stream Survey, and led the state’s benthic macroinvertebrate monitoring programs.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust with active programs in land conservation, water quality, trails and public access, and nature education in the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

