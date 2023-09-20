Face-Painting, Pies, Crafts, and Friends Await at AppleFest

AppleFest is Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nobleboro Historical Center and the Nobleboro Central School gym.

The promise on the yellow road signs on Route 1, “Apple in a Pie” and “Don’t Drive By,” is for a community event where people can sit back, relax, chat with friends, enjoy music by Playin’ Possum, turkey sandwiches for lunch, dozens of homemade apple pies, an NCS eighth grade food table, and Kieve Wavus’ games for the kids.

Once again, The Leadership School at Kieve Wavus will be doing face-painting for folks of any age, and even matching images for kids and their adventuresome parents. This year Holly Harlow will be offering a variety of glitter “tattoos” as well. The Leadership School also offers games of skill, like get the ball in the basket, and other fun games.

The crafts at AppleFest are always fun and handmade like Laurie McBurnie’s adorable knit apple caps and pumpkin caps for little kids. The unique Maine “flashlight” is back, along with many other big and small creations.

Rhonda Hanna and Nancy Courville have created sweet, white mini pumpkins decorated with ferns, flower petals, and other natural materials for holiday displays. More mini pumpkins are painted by local artists.

The historical society’s table features a new, large map of Damariscotta Mills in 1857. The map has been enlarged and shows the buildings and identifies who owned the house, business, mill, or shipyard, along with churches and schoolhouses.

There will also be more maps, books, postcards, and notepads. Rhonda and Stewart Hanna and Barbara Briggs can answer many questions about Nobleboro history. Al O’Donnell will have an interesting display of military carbines and pistols at the Nobleboro Historical Society Museum, located in front of the school, and he will talk about their history.

The museum has many items that tell the story of Nobleboro’s past.

AppleFest supports scholarships for Nobleboro residents and historical society members, along with classes for NCS students, programs for the public, and preserving the history of Nobleboro. The NCS eighth graders raise money for their class project at AppleFest as well.

Nobleboro Central School is located at 198 Center St.

For more information, call Mary Sheldon at 563-5376.

