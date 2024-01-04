Facilitated MLK Discussions, Puzzle Fest at Skidompha In January

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day by joining Skidompha Library and Leigh Anne Keichline for free in-person and virtual discussions of some of King’s works.

These facilitated discussions will focus on a few lesser-known speeches and writings of King and will be led by Keichline, an educator trained in racial equity and diversity work. Readings, audio, and video will all be short and available for free on the internet or through the library. Participants will need to watch, listen, or read in advance before the sessions.

Registration is required and participants are welcome to join for either or both of the following sessions:

Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Skidompha Public Library

Monday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. on Zoom

To register, email paperandshells@gmail.com and write “January MLK discussions” in the subject line.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Skidompha Library will host a celebration of all-things-puzzle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free drop-in event will offer a range of family-friendly activities for puzzle enthusiasts to take part in, including a collaborative puzzle, timed races, mini puzzles, a puzzle swap, crafts, snacks, and more.

For more information, email Skidompha Library at info@skidompha.org or call 887-0919.

