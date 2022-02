Join Hearty Roots at Hidden Valley Nature Center on Monday, Feb. 21, for a morning filled with cross country skiing, fat tire biking, and exploring the trails with other local families. In the afternoon, kids play and learn with new friends while the parents and Hearty Roots staff chat fireside with hot drinks.

All youth ages and family arrangements are welcome. Suggested donation of $75 per family.

Register at heartyroots.org. For more information, email haley@heartyroots.org.

