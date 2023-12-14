Feed Our Scholars Bake Sale at Ames Supply Dec. 16

Feed Our Scholars, the group that supports Wiscasset Elementary School students in need of weekend bags of supplemental food and all students with required school supplies, will hold a bake sale fundraiser at Ames Supply in Wiscasset from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. For a donation, visitors can take away delightful, homemade goodies, such as cookies, cakes, pies, breads, and more.

The Averill family, which owns Ames Supply, is very supportive of the community and its various charitable initiatives, including Feed Our Scholars.

For more information about Feed Our Scholars, go to feedourscholars.wordpress.com or find the group on Facebook.

