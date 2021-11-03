Feed Our Scholars Haddock Chowder Take-Out Event

St. Philip’s Church’s in Wiscasset will host a haddock chowder take-out event on Saturday, Nov. 13. Pick-up time is between 4 and 6 p.m., at 12 Hodge St.

For a donation of $12 per meal, patrons can grab a pint of haddock chowder, biscuit, cornbread, and apple crisp to-go. Call 882-7184; leave a name, number of meals, and a return phone number for verification. Or message reservations through Facebook@WiscassetFeedOurScholars.

For planning purposes, reservations should be made by Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Proceeds benefit the Feed Our Scholars weekend backpacks of food for Wiscasset Elementary School students experiencing food insecurity. St. Philip’s Church and Wiscasset First Congregational Church, as well as unaffiliated individuals, are the founders and primary caretakers of Feed Our Scholars and its Set For Success program, but the group alone cannot keep the initiatives functioning. They need the support of the greater community, as well.

Children of all ages cannot attain true learning potential on empty stomachs, and the impact of hunger doesn’t take a break on weekends; therefore, the group supplies bags of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks for the participating children till they’re back in school and accessing food there.

Currently supporting 46 students, Feed Our Scholars needs to generate funds to operate this effort, especially as food prices have increased significantly. Unable to hold in-person events, the group has chosen the next best thing: Take-away.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

