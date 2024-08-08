Feed our Scholars’ Set for Success Event Set for Sunday

Wiscasset school children and adults should plan on arriving at the Wiscasset Community Center at 242 Gardiner Road, between 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, to claim supplies to be set for success.

After a year of planning and purchasing by Feed Our Scholars/ Set for Success volunteers, the day is finally here: a day to celebrate community, what it has to offer, and particularly, success in the new school year.

Start out with the brown bag lunches available in the parking lot for all children under 18 at no charge from Healthy Lincoln County’s Lulu the Lunch Wagon. Check out the police car, fire truck, and ‘Hambulance’ in the parking lot for a mini touch-a-truck experience, as well as a school bus for practicing bus riding skills.

Inside, students will be welcomed by some of their teachers and staff in the lobby as they sign in, receive their shopping lists and a new red and black backpack if they need it, into which they can put their supplies.

Then proceed to the gym where students go to their designated shopping areas to fill their lists. Everyone can also explore the many local resources available in the community and beyond.

Sign up for a free haircut. Shop for new-to-you school clothes. Choose a Halloween costume. Pick up some fresh produce. Get an eye exam. Pick up toothbrushing skills—along with a toothbrush. Get a library card. Select a popsicle, and so much more.

Special this year: meet Kathleen Cunningham, Mrs. Maine Emissary 2025, who happens to be a 2007 graduate of Wiscasset High School. She’ll be on hand to greet people and champion the great state of Maine.

For more information, go to feedourscholars.wordpress.com or the Facebook page Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars. Alternately, call St. Philip’s Church at 882-7184, leaving a message and a phone number, and a member of the team will be in touch.

