Festivities Add Fun to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 2:34 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Holiday Marketfest is Dec. 7-10Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell HouseWiscasset Holiday Marketfest to Welcome Shoppers, FamiliesChristmas at Nickels-Sortwell House Dec. 7-9Christmas at Nickels-Sortwell House Dec. 3-5 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!