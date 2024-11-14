The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Fill the Van Event Nov. 16

at

The Waldoboro Food Pantry will hold its annual Fill the Van drive at the Waldoboro Hannaford on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy Waldoboro Food Pantry)

The Waldoboro Food Pantry will hold its annual Fill the Van drive at the Waldoboro Hannaford on Saturday, Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy Waldoboro Food Pantry)

The Waldoboro Food Pantry is excited to announce its upcoming Fill the Van event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Waldoboro Hannaford, at 17 Kaler’s Corner St.

Community members are invited to donate nonperishable food items. Every item collected will go directly to the Waldoboro Food Pantry to help support our local families. Volunteers will be onsite to assist with donations and provide information about the food pantry’s services.

The Waldoboro Food Pantry is currently serving an average of 154 families at each of its twice monthly distributions. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference during this holiday season and throughout the year.

For more information about the food pantry and for other ways to donate, go to waldoborofoodpantry.org.

The Waldoboro Food Pantry distributes healthy food to over 150 families on each of its bimonthly distribution days. (Photo courtesy Waldoboro Food Pantry)

The Waldoboro Food Pantry distributes healthy food to over 150 families on each of its bimonthly distribution days. (Photo courtesy Waldoboro Food Pantry)


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^