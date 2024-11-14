Fill the Van Event Nov. 16

The Waldoboro Food Pantry is excited to announce its upcoming Fill the Van event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Waldoboro Hannaford, at 17 Kaler’s Corner St.

Community members are invited to donate nonperishable food items. Every item collected will go directly to the Waldoboro Food Pantry to help support our local families. Volunteers will be onsite to assist with donations and provide information about the food pantry’s services.

The Waldoboro Food Pantry is currently serving an average of 154 families at each of its twice monthly distributions. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference during this holiday season and throughout the year.

For more information about the food pantry and for other ways to donate, go to waldoborofoodpantry.org.

