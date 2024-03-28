Film Showing ‘In the King of Prussia’ March 30 March 28, 2024 at 11:07 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTwo Outboard Motor Talks at Boothbay Railway Village‘King of Prussia’ Screening in DamariscottaHistorical Society Sets Tours, Pop-Up Holiday Gift ShopHistorical Society to Present Scots Irish ProgramCoastal Maine Botanical Gardens to Host PFAS Forum Sept. 14 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!