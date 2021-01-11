Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

‘Fireside Chats’ with Sarah Gladu

at

Coastal Rivers Education Director, Sarah Gladu, will be hosting weekly Fireside Chats every Tuesday in Jan and Feb, from 3-4 p.m.

Coastal Rivers Education Director, Sarah Gladu, will be hosting weekly Fireside Chats every Tuesday in January and February, from 3-4 p.m.

There are many interesting things going on in backyards and woodlots, even in the cold of winter. Trees, birds, and many animals have adapted to freezing temperatures in fascinating ways.

Coastal Rivers Education Director and naturalist, Sarah Gladu, will discuss topics like these during her weekly, “Fireside Chats,” meetings held every Tuesday in January and February from 3-4 p.m. The meetings will be held over Zoom.

The relaxed and unstructured program invites anyone who has nature observations, to share or ask questions about topics in nature.

Participants must register for the Zoom meeting at coastalrivers.org/events.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^