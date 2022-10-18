Advanced Search
First Annual Pemaquid Fall Festival Submitted article

Meet and mingle with sheep and Scottish Highland Cattle during the first annual Pemaquid Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Byre Farm, 25 Rock School House Road, Bristol. (Photo courtesy Helen Costello)

Local farms in the Bristol area are partnering with the King Ro Market in Round Pond to offer local food, fiber, pumpkins, and demonstrations during the group’s first annual Pemaquid Fall Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pumpkins await the first annual Pemaquid Fall Festival at the Byre Farm in Bristol. (Photo courtesy Stephanie Grinell)

Located at the Byre Farm, 25 Rock School House Road in Bristol, the festival features a beekeeping demonstration by Switchback Farm, antique farm equipment by The Byre Farm, wool spinning by Hatchtown Farm, and weaving by the Village Weaver.

Festival attendees are invited to mingle with sheep and Scottish Highland Cattle, enjoy music by Oyster Creek Fiddlers and learn about growing to give through Veggies to Table.

Admission is free. Tickets for the Mangalitsa, a pasture raised heritage breed, local pork lunch are $20 per person. The menu includes pulled pork sandwiches, homemade baked beans from local beans and dessert. The meal will be available from 11 a.m. until the food sells out.

Come join in a celebration of fall family fun and support small local farmers and artisans on the Midcoast.

For more information contact Helen at pemaquidfallfestival@gmail.com.

