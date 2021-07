The Edgecomb Fire Department will hold its Second Annual Fish Fry fundraiser at the Edgecomb Fire Station, 473 Boothbay Road, Edgecomb on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fried fish fillets, (or fried chicken tenders), French fries, coleslaw, and a beverage will be served. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Please plan to join everyone for great food and great company. Additional details to follow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print