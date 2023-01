Great Salt Bay School eighth graders will hold an ice fishing derby on Sunday, Feb. 12 to raise funds for their school trip. The derby will be open to all Lincoln County waters. Weigh-ins will be held from 3-5 p.m. at GSB.

There will be adult and kids classes. Hot food, beverages, and a bake sale will be held during the weigh-ins.

The location to purchase tickets and prizes will be announced at a later date.

