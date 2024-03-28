Advanced Search
Flower Design Topic For April

at

Members of the Garden Club of Wiscasset enjoyed a pot luck luncheon at the group's March meeting. (Photo courtesy Terry Heller)

The Garden Club of Wiscasset will have its next meeting on Thursday, April 4.

The program “The Making of a Successful Design,” will begin at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational church, 28 High St. in Wiscasset. There will be a brief business meeting at 12:30 p.m.

Sandra Leonard, a member of the Judges Council of the Garden Club Federation of Maine will talk about conditioning fresh plant material, choosing a container, and various types of mechanics. Leonard will then demonstrate this by doing a few designs for those in attendance.

The Judges Council is part of The Garden Club Federation of Maine and the National Garden Club. Members must have completed Flower Show School Courses and passed comprehensive exams. Each judge must also attend symposia to refresh their credentials and are required to show, teach, and guide clubs as part of their responsibilities.

Refreshments follow and the public is invited free of charge.

