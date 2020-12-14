Food Drive at Southport Farm

Cape Newagen Alpaca Farm will host an outside open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19. The farm asks all visitors to bring at least one canned good for donation to the Boothbay Region Food Pantry.

The pantry’s highest priorities are canned fish and meats, peanut butter, jelly and jam, condiments, cooking oil, coffee, hot and cold cereal, pasta and sauce, toiletries, and paper goods, like toilet paper and paper towels. Food items must not have expired and must be nonperishable and nutritious.

While at the farm, guests may visit with alpacas and bring in some holiday cheer. The farm will have an outdoor pop-up market on its porch for anyone looking for a last-minute holiday gift, and 10% of all sales at the open house, either in person or online, will be donated to the pantry. Hot cider and alpaca treats will be available for all humans.

The farm has cozy alpaca socks, hats, scarves, and local farm-made goods, such as its soap and body butter. A big hit this year is its Cape Newagen Alpaca Stuffie, made from recycled material and all from the farm’s alpacas. And a favorite stocking stuffer is the farm’s 2021 mini calendar.

All visitors are required to wear a mask and asked to be kind and keep their distance from other visiting groups. Those who cannot visit in person with Dilly and Zara, the alpaca farm greeters, can shop online and ask for pickup in the driveway.

For more information, call 633-0416 or go to capenewagenfarm.com. The farmers and their alpacas thank guests in advance for their community support and generosity to those in need.

