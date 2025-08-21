Food, Fun, and Auction at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Preservation Party

Each year, the planning team for the Lincoln County Historical Association’s Preservation Party creates an experience that brings joy to guests while providing vital support for the organization’s mission.

This year’s party theme, “Pizza and Pizazz,” promises a festive gathering with gourmet wood-fired pizza served on the scenic grounds of the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden.

The party will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, rain or shine. Tickets are available now at lincolncountyhistory.org. Click on “Preservation Party” in the top banner. Guests are advised to purchase tickets by Monday, Aug. 29.

A highlight of the celebration is the spirited auction of experiences, led by Kaja Veilleux, of Thomaston Place Galleries. Items include fabulous desserts and unique offerings such as a half-day guided fishing trip for two on the upper Kennebec River paired with a scenic float plane flight over the Moosehead area.

Other packages feature theater tickets to five repertory theaters, vacation stays in Spain and Ireland, a catered dinner for eight in the historic tavern of the 1761 Pownalborough Court House, a murder mystery dinner for eight in a Wiscasset home, and a fishing or sightseeing excursion for four on Casco Bay.

In addition to the auction and delicious fare, the event will include music, a cash bar, and the chance to explore the colonial-era court house overlooking the Kennebec River. Guests are encouraged to bring their appetites, curiosity, and generosity. Whether one is a longtime supporter or attending for the first time, the Preservation Party is a joyful way to celebrate local history and support its preservation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

