Mushroom expert Greg Marley will offer a “Foraging for Wild Mushrooms” workshop at the Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9.

This workshop will be divided into an evening lecture over Zoom from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, using photographs of Maine mushrooms to build a foundation of knowledge, and three-hour mushroom walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center the following day, from 9 a.m. to noon, to put the learning into action in nature.

There is a growing interest in safely collecting and eating the best of Maine’s wild mushrooms.

The only thing standing in the way is the knowledge and confidence to tell the good edible mushrooms from those that can sicken people. The good news is that there are a handful of common, easily identified, edibles that can satisfy most of the hunger for mushrooms. Maine is home to a number of world-class edible and medicinal mushrooms easily found as one enjoys a walk through the woods and fields.

This workshop is devoted to building the skills needed to identify common mushrooms and to begin a lifetime of wild mushrooming. The class will combine lecture and outdoor experience to look at identification features, ecology and the seasonal occurrence of mushrooms. Participants should bring curiosity, questions, and a passion for learning. The workshop will supply the mushrooms.

Attendees should come prepared for a hike and a fun learning day. Participants are invited to bring fresh examples of mushrooms from their own locale (in a paper bag or wrapped in a paper towel). No prior mushrooming experience is needed. Handouts will be provided for digital download.

This workshop is designed for ages 12 and up. To register, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/foraging-for-wild-mushrooms-october.

Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing, and teaching mushrooms for over 45 years. He has spread his love of mushrooms to hundreds through walks, talks and classes held across New England for over 35 years. Marley is the author of “Mushrooms for Health; Medicinal Secrets of Northeastern Fungi,” (Downeast Books, 2009) and the award-winning “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares; The Love Lore and Mystic of Mushrooms,” (Chelsea Green, 2010).

As a volunteer mushroom identification consultant to poison centers across New England, he provides expertise in mushroom poisoning cases. When not mushrooming, Marley works as a mental health clinician and behavioral health consultant specializing in suicide prevention.

