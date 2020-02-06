Forest Bathing Walk in Southport

On Monday, Feb. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m., an introductory forest bathing walk will take place at the Hendricks Head Preserve, 26 Salt Pond Road, Southport.

People are invited to join the Boothbay Region Land Trust to discover the health-boosting benefits of moving slowly and mindfully through the forest, opening the senses and connecting with the natural world through a series of invitations designed to enhance health, wellness, and happiness.

This leisurely walk covers less than a mile of trail and allows time for reflection and connection. This walk will be led by Boothbay Region Land Trust environmental educator and certified forest therapy guide Tracey Hall. Registration is required for this free event, and the group size is limited to 10 people. Register by contacting Hall at thall@bbrlt.org or 633-4818.

