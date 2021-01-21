Forest Walk at HVNC

Anyone interested in local forestry is invited to attend a forest walk at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson from noon to 2 p.m., Feb. 27.

Walk hosts will include HVNC Forester Barrie Brusila, HVNC co-founder Tracy Moskovitz, and Midcoast Conservancy Forestry and Lands Manager Tim Libby. Participants will join them for a walk through the next forest project area at HVNC.

The hosts will explain the Crop Tree Release projects at HVNC and how it relates to forest health, wildlife and habitat, soil and water quality, tree layout, harvesting, recreation and more.

This is the second in a three-part series. The first walk looked at the pre-crop tree release; this walk will focus on what goes on during the crop tree release, and the final walk will look at what happens after crop tree release.

Participants should meet at The Barn; everyone should bring a mask and be prepared to maintain physical distancing.

To register for the free walk, to tinyurl.com/y6ahxvw4. For questions, email Libby at tim@midcoastconservancy.org.

