Forestry for Maine Birds Workshop

From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, all are invited to join Sally Stockwell, of Maine Audubon, and Logan Johnson, of the Forest Stewards Guild, at Hidden Valley Nature Center to learn how to manage forestlands to enhance habitat for birds and other wildlife.

The group will discuss the importance of Maine forestlands for breeding birds, brook trout, and other wildlife; practice completing some simple bird habitat assessments; and look at several harvesting strategies used at Hidden Valley Nature Center that demonstrate what anyone can do in their own woodland or on land trust properties and community forests to enhance habitat.

Attendees should wear good walking shoes and bring water, a snack and their curiosity. This is a free event, but registration is required and capacity is limited to the first 25 registrants.

To learn more or sign up, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/ffmb2023.

Rain date is Sunday, June 4.

Midcoast Conservancy’s Hidden Valley Nature is open to the public 365 days a year, dawn to dusk. Comprising 1,000 acres of diverse habitat and laced with nearly 30 miles of multi-use trails, HVNC makes a great classroom for nature-based learning and nonmotorized recreation. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

