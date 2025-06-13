Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration At Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm

Juneteenth, a day celebrated by Black Americans since 1865, was federally recognized in 2021 as a national holiday. To recognize this special day, local group Bee AWARE is hosting its fourth annual Jubilee that is free to all.

The event will take place at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm, at 110 Belvedere Road, overlooking the Great Salt Bay in Damariscotta from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, rain or shine.

Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, and Black Independence Day. It is a day to celebrate freedom for all, and an opportunity to reflect upon slavery’s foundational place in the American story.

Bee AWARE members composed a Juneteenth children’s book, illustrated by local artist Jason Maas. Children and adults can stroll along the farm’s beautiful paths at the Jubilee and, at various intervals, read the Juneteenth story and its importance in the nation’s history.

In addition to the book walk, there will be music and other fun activities, including art for kids and adults and a giant festive cake made by Barn Door Bakery. Join in celebrating this national holiday with the community.

Bee AWARE (Always Working at Racial Equity) was born around a fire pit with a conversation about racial equity between Shannon Carr and Catherine McLetchie in February of 2021. This Lincoln County community initiative is growing and driven by a heart-centered call to action.

The goal of Bee AWARE is to model community advocacy by encouraging and making space for creative cross pollination through relationships, local events, programs, and initiatives that are grounded in a commitment to racial equity and the promise of truth and reconciliation.

