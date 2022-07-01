Fourth of July Events

Boothbay Harbor

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Bristol

The Old Bristol Historical Society will host an open house and ice cream social from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at its newly renovated Bristol History Center at 2089 Bristol Road (Route 130). Visitors will be able to tour the new exhibits and enjoy ice cream treats.

The Round Pond parade is happening. Line up at noon at Masters Machine Co.

Damariscotta

The fireworks display over the Damariscotta River will begin at dusk.

Edgecomb

The Edgecomb Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast will take place on Saturday, July 2 at the fire station. Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. and consist of pancakes, bacon, juice, and coffee. Donations are appreciated.

Jefferson

The Jefferson Fire Department will have its annual chicken barbecue at the fire station at 204 Waldoboro Road on Saturday, July 2 starting at noon. The barbecue will be a drive-thru event and will last until the chicken is sold out. Donations toward the dinners will benefit the fire department.

Monhegan

A fundraiser for Monhegan Island Sustainable Community Association will go from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4 featuring live music with Grace & Bobby at Monhegan Brewing Co. There will be burgers and hot dogs and a prize wheel. A $10 donation per person will a burger, hot dog or veggie burger, a bag of potato chips and a spin on the prize wheel (beverage purchase not included). All proceeds go to MISCA.

South Bristol

The annual ice cream social will be held at the Thompson Ice House at 4568 Route 129 in South Bristol on Sunday, July 3 from noon to 3 p.m., or until the ice cream is gone. Participants can hand crank ice cream using ice from the ice house, while others can simply enjoy eating ice cream and socializing with friends and neighbors.

Whitefield

A parade will start in Kings Mills at 10 a.m., a white elephant sale, and an auction will follow, with plenty of food available.

Wiscasset

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. led by American Legion Post No. 54. Line up begins at Churchill Street and proceeds from Hooper Street to Federal Street, Main Street, and Water Street to the waterfront.

After the parade, there will be a veterans memorial salute and flag raising at Wiscasset waterfront. Parade float winners announced and strawberry shortcake will be for sale at Wiscasset Yacht Club (2 Water St.) from noon until sold out. There will be music and games on the recreational pier.

Fireworks will take place at approximately 9 p.m. over the Sheepscot River.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

