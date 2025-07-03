Fourth of July Events

Boothbay Harbor

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Bristol

Helping Hands of Round Pond will be in front of the Round Pond Meetinghouse (White Church) selling hot dogs and chips for $5 on the lawn from 10:30 a.m. until sold out on Friday, July 4.

The Round Pond parade will start on the Lower Round Pond Road near Masters Machine Co. at noon and continue through the village.

King Ro is hosting a barbecue with live music from Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band.

Damariscotta

Lincoln Theater will be showing “Independence Day” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

The fireworks display over the Damariscotta River will begin at dusk.

Newcastle

St. Patrick’s Church History Museum will host an open house on Sunday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum is located in the parish center on Academy Hill Road.

The Lincoln Home is hosting a lawn party to celebrate the Fourth of July from 4:30-8:30 p.m., with premium fireworks viewing at dusk.

Whitefield

A parade will start in Kings Mills at 10 a.m., an auction, cake walk, games for kids, and a white elephant sale will follow, with plenty of food available.

Wiscasset

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Line up begins at Churchill Street and proceeds from Hooper Street to Federal Street, Main Street, and Water Street to the waterfront.

Wiscasset Yacht Club will be selling strawberry shortcakes at the recreational pier starting at 11 a.m., cash only. Wiscasset Wormfest will be selling hot dogs and other goodies! Parade float winners announces at 11:30 a.m. Stop into The River Shack for some ice cream treats

Fireworks will take place at approximately 9 p.m. over the Sheepscot River.

